Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 14: Bitcoin and Ethereum rise as Dogecoin edges lower

Bitcoin (Representative photo )

Most cryptocurrencies traded in positive territory on April 14. The global crypto market cap is $1.92 trillion, a 2.93 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $81.07 billion, a 12.43 percent decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $9.37 billion, 11.55 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $66.88 billion, which is 82.49 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently $41,412.90. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.97 percent - an increase of 0.17 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

In other crypto news, Shiba Inu and three other tokens, Solana’s SOL, Polygon’s Matic and Compound’s COMP, were all listed for the first time on Robinhood Markets Inc’s platform.

Also, CoinSwitch Kuber has disabled all modes of payments for purchasing crypto on its platform including bank transfers.

This came two days after Coinbase had to disable the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) which was the only crypto purchase option on its platform. On CoinSwitch's app, Indian rupee deposits through UPI as well as other modes including bank transfer have been paused, effectively leaving no mode to load the app's wallet to buy cryptocurrency.

This will have a significant impact on the platform's trading volumes which saw over 14 million users in 2021. Coinbase disabled the UPI option ​soon after, leaving no option to buy cryptocurrencies on its platform.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 32,62,315 2.28% Ethereum 2,45,695 1.26% Tether 79.16 -0.17% Cardano 76.264 1.8% Binance Coin 33,406.35 0.91% XRP 57.9708 1.98% Polkadot 1,441.72 1.52% Dogecoin 11.1308 -0.51%

As of 8:50 am on April 14, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):Find more blockchain business and market related stories here





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes