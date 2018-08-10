App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cryptocurrency mining malware installed on over 170,000 devices in Brazil

The 'Coinhive' crypto mining software was installed on all these devices through the infected routers in a large-scale attack carried out in July.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Over 170,000 devices in Brazil were victims of cryptojacking last month due to a large-scale cyber attack launched on MicroTik routers.

According to a report by online security firm Trustwave, the 'Coinhive' crypto mining software was installed on all these devices through the infected routers in a large-scale attack carried out in July.

Author of the report and security researcher at the company Simon Kenin said that all of the infected devices were seen using "the same sitekey". He also points out that as a result of the attack, one entity ended up reaping the mined tokens from all of these devices.

Stressing on the severity of the incident, he added that this attack may currently be prevalent in Brazil, but other geo-locations could also be affected as well, hinting at a possibility that the attack may have been intended to be on a global scale.

related news

Cryptocurrency mining hacks like this have been a rising trend over the past two-three years as attackers shift from ransomware into the world of cryptomining.

Another post by Kenin said that Coinhive in 2017 claimed to offer solutions to monetise websites without the use of advertisements. Site owners ended up embedding a JavaScript code that would start controlling the CPUs of site visitors, and mine the cryptocurrency Monero in the process.

This mining reportedly brought the CPU processing power down by 99 percent, which led to other issues with devices getting hotter and using large amounts of electricity.

Other cybersecurity firms such as Skybox Security have also reported recently that crypto mining now accounts for 32 percent of all cyber attacks, and ransomware for 8 percent.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 04:29 pm

tags #cryptocurrencies #Technology #Trending News #world

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.