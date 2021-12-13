MARKET NEWS

English
CoinSwitch Kuber appoints Ashish Chandra as general counsel

As general counsel, Chandra will be building a conducive legal framework for the business as crypto-asset adoption continues to grow.

Moneycontrol News
December 13, 2021 / 03:57 PM IST

CoinSwitch Kuber announced a new addition to the senior leadership of the company, with Ashish Chandra taking over as the general counsel. Chandra will be building a conducive legal framework for the business as crypto-asset adoption continues to grow.

Prior to this, Chandra was working with Whatsapp India as their associate general counsel. He was handling legal, regulatory, and litigation affairs and played a pivotal role in developing Whatsapp's UPI- based Whatsapp Payments in India.

Speaking on his appointment, Ashish Singhal, Founder, and CEO, of CoinSwitch Kuber, said, "In our endeavour to simplify crypto investing with customer protection at the centre, I am delighted to welcome Ashish Chandra to the team. Ashish's unparalleled experience in launching revolutionary products in the fintech space, coupled with his understanding of regulations and jurisprudence in the overall Indian internet and technology, will further enable us to capture our customers' lifetime value with investment as the use case."

"I have been following the crypto industry developments since 2013. Crypto can play a crucial role in shaping the future of fintech while keeping customer protection at the forefront. I am excited to be part of CoinSwitch Kuber and contribute to our mission of making money equal for all by building a platform that investors and regulators can trust," said Ashish Chandra.

CoinSwitch Kuber, a unicorn in the crypto space, has been expanding its senior leadership team over the past few months with leadership level appointments, including Krishna Hegde (Senior Vice President - New Initiatives), Sarmad Nazki (CFO), Jayram Krishnan (VP – Product), Nishant Das (Global Head of Talent Acquisition), and Zeeshan Ramlan (Director and Head of HR).

In September 2021, it raised $260 million in Series C funding from Coinbase Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) to become a crypto Unicorn at a valuation of $1.9 billion. In October 2021, the company crossed 11 million registered users in a record 15 months and now plans to deliver diverse investment options to its growing customer base.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #CoinSwitch Kuber #Crypto Unicron #cryptocurrency #general counsel
first published: Dec 13, 2021 03:57 pm

