Bitcoin hits record high of $62,575

The world's biggest cryptocurrency has more than doubled in price this year amid growing mainstream acceptance as an investment and a means of payment, and as investors seek high-yielding assets amid low interest rates.

April 13, 2021 / 02:25 PM IST

Bitcoin hit a record of $62,575 on Tuesday, extending its 2021 rally to new heights.

Major firms including BNY Mellon, Mastercard Inc and Tesla Inc are among those to have embraced or invested in cryptocurrencies.
