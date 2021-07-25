MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 25: Bitcoin up, Ethereum sees biggest jump at 1.96%

Bitcoin's price is currently $33,992.59 and its dominance is 46.03 percent, an increase of 0.08 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
July 25, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST
Total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $70.73 billion, which makes a 1.54 percent decrease. (Image: Reuters)

The global cryptocurrency market is in the green on July 24 (today). The crypto market cap is $1.39 trillion, a 1.28 percent increase over the last day. Total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $70.73 billion, which makes a 1.54 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $57.22 billion, which is 80.89 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $33,992.59 and its dominance is 46.03 percent, an increase of 0.08 percent over the day.

Ethereum rose the most, up 1.96 percent, followed by Bitcoin which is up 1.65 percent. On the other hand, XRP fell -0.64 percent.

As of 7.10 am on July 25, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
NamePrice24h%7d%Market CapVolume (24h)
1Bitcoin BTC$34,047.961.65%5.42%$637,895,404,438$20,782,670,571
2Ethereum ETH$2,154.261.96%8.95%$250,729,415,238$15,888,337,554
3Tether USDT$1.000.02%0.00$61,830,216,814$49,627,037,990
4Binance Coin BNB$298.920.55%2.73%$50,172,605,579$1,603,856,791
5Cardano ADA$1.210.57%0.38%$38,831,534,091$1,199,977,356
6XRP XRP$0.6012-0.64%-0.18%$27,756,963,029$1,931,355,126
7USD Coin USDC$0.99990.01%0.03%$27,012,812,487$1,836,679,250
8Dogecoin DOGE$0.1930.64%0.80%$25,203,514,516$1,633,835,704
9Polkadot DOT$13.321.22%4.13%$12,973,605,853$881,183,191
10Binance USD BUSD$0.9998-0.01%-0.04%$11,711,075,988$4,476,420,908
You can also find cryptocurrency prices on CoinDesk and Coinbase.
first published: Jul 25, 2021 08:03 am

