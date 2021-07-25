Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 25: Bitcoin up, Ethereum sees biggest jump at 1.96%

Total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $70.73 billion, which makes a 1.54 percent decrease. (Image: Reuters)

The global cryptocurrency market is in the green on July 24 (today). The crypto market cap is $1.39 trillion, a 1.28 percent increase over the last day. Total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $70.73 billion, which makes a 1.54 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $57.22 billion, which is 80.89 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $33,992.59 and its dominance is 46.03 percent, an increase of 0.08 percent over the day.

Ethereum rose the most, up 1.96 percent, followed by Bitcoin which is up 1.65 percent. On the other hand, XRP fell -0.64 percent.

Name Price 24h% 7d% Market Cap Volume (24h) 1 Bitcoin BTC $34,047.96 1.65% 5.42% $637,895,404,438 $20,782,670,571 2 Ethereum ETH $2,154.26 1.96% 8.95% $250,729,415,238 $15,888,337,554 3 Tether USDT $1.00 0.02% 0.00 $61,830,216,814 $49,627,037,990 4 Binance Coin BNB $298.92 0.55% 2.73% $50,172,605,579 $1,603,856,791 5 Cardano ADA $1.21 0.57% 0.38% $38,831,534,091 $1,199,977,356 6 XRP XRP $0.6012 -0.64% -0.18% $27,756,963,029 $1,931,355,126 7 USD Coin USDC $0.9999 0.01% 0.03% $27,012,812,487 $1,836,679,250 8 Dogecoin DOGE $0.193 0.64% 0.80% $25,203,514,516 $1,633,835,704 9 Polkadot DOT $13.32 1.22% 4.13% $12,973,605,853 $881,183,191 10 Binance USD BUSD $0.9998 -0.01% -0.04% $11,711,075,988 $4,476,420,908