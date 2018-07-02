Bitcoin 'creator' hints at writing a two-part tell-all book

Apparently, the elusive creator of bitcoin, whoever it is, is planning to write a two-part tell-all book. In a cryptic message posted on a website possibly linked to the creator who goes by the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, an excerpt of the book was also published.

The announcement comes at a time when bitcoin, as well as its underlying technology called blockchain, has received wide acceptance. Nonetheless, there are clouds of mystery over its origins.

“Announcing the first excerpt to a literary work consisting of two parts. The excerpt is provided. I wanted to include it as a brief glimpse of history. Even for those that can't read the full book, I wanted to make this available to everyone,” the creator said publishing the excerpt.

“A short story if you will, with some of the most brought up questions and answers. I wanted the people and the facts to be known. Or as much of it. I'm still saving most for the books, the best parts hopefully. It's currently just a possibility for now.”

The author also posted a cryptogram, a puzzle, which leads to the possible title of the book. The solution of the cryptogram appears to be "honne and tatemae," which in Japanese, describe the contrast between a person's true feelings and desires and the behaviour and opinions one displays in public. In essence, it talks about the duality of human nature.

Interestingly, the excerpt of the book is also named: Duality.

Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the authenticity of the announcement or excerpt.

The excerpt promises to answer a lot of questions surrounding bitcoin and people involved behind the project. The author also clarifies that Satoshi Nakamoto is not his or her real name but "is primarily the essence of thoughts and reason".

The excerpt also promises to talk about why bitcoin succeeded, what changes have been brought over time, why 21 million coins were set up as the limit, the heated discussion over transaction fees, the dedicated mining hardware and how it defies the initial purpose, and especially over author’s identity.

The author clarified that the book is “still alpha and experimental. There's no guarantee the book will ever come to be, unless it becomes necessary and people want to know about me personally.”

The date of release of the book, if it comes, will be announced later.