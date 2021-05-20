MARKET NEWS

Cryptos bounce back a day after rout, Bitcoin surges over 19%

Following the recent change in price of bitcoin, the market valve of Bitcoin stood at $787.99 billion in past 24 hours.

Moneycontrol News
May 20, 2021 / 07:41 PM IST
Bitcoin | Representative image

A day after the cryptocurrency Bitcoin plunged by 30 percent, its value rose by 19.33 percent to $42,107.19 on May 20, reported cryptocurrency trading app Coindesk.com.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency Ethereum, developed by Vitalik Buterin, was trading 13.46 percent higher at $2886.63 and with this, its market capitalisation stood at $335.51 billion.

Another popular cryptocoin, Dogecoin, however, saw a rise of 11.42 percent and was trading at $0.0414725. Its market cap stood at $53.72 billion, as per coindesk.com.

Other currencies too joined in the rebound and were up over the past 24 hours. Cardano was up by 22.42 percent to $1.88, while Bitcoin cash (BCH) was trading at $848.35 and was up by 15.29 percent, at the time of filing the copy.

Earlier on May 19, the declined almost 30 percent to $31,000, wiping out more than $500 billion in value from the coin’s peak market value. Also, Ethereum tanked more than 40 percent.

The decline in the two most traded cryptocurrencies was sparked last week by Elon Musk's reversal on Tesla taking bitcoin as payment, followed by other tweets that caused confusion over whether the carmaker had shed its holdings of the currency.

In the meantime, Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath has preferred to stay away from investing in Bitcoins, despite its rising popularity in India.

"Personally I don't understand Bitcoin as an asset class so I don't invest in it. I don't know what it is solving for. The only reason to buy Bitcoin today is the hope that someone will buy it from you at a higher cost" he said.

Following the crypto crash, American economist Nouriel Roubini on May 19 criticised the institutional investors who invested in volatile pseudo-asset 'Bitcoin' which according to him has no intrinsic value.

Earlier too, on February 23, Roubini had said that retail investors with “fear of missing out” are going to get crushed by investing in Bitcoin during its latest run higher.

He in December 2020 dubbed Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as “sh-tcoins,” which according to him have no place in retail or institutional investor portfolios.
first published: May 20, 2021 07:10 pm

