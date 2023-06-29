Binance to launch Cristiano Ronaldo's second NFT collection 'ForeverCR7: The GOAT' on July 3

Football fans and NFT enthusiasts will be able to choose from 20 digital designs that are classified into four rarity categories. (Image source: https://www.binance.com/en)

Cristiano Ronaldo's second Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) collection dubbed 'ForeverCR7: The GOAT' will be released on July 3, exclusively on cryptocurrency exchange platform Binance. The deal to create a series of CR7 NFT Collection for promotion and sale on Binance's official NFT platform is part of the crypto exchange's multi-year partnership with the Global football icon to provide a one-of-a-kind experience for the five-time Ballon D'or winner's fans and NFT enthusiasts around the world.

The Portuguese football legend is known as The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) on the strength of his record-breaking 838 career goals to date.

The upcoming second collection of NFTs will honour Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible 838 goals (to date). Football fans and NFT enthusiasts will be able to choose from 20 digital designs that are classified into four rarity categories. These NFTs provide owners exclusive benefits including the opportunity to train alongside the all-time leading goal scorer in the world.

"Owning these NFTs not only gives you a piece of football history, but also offers a range of rewards, from signed merchandise to a training session with CR7 himself," Binance said in its blogpost.

"The time has come to celebrate a legend and immerse yourself in the worlds of Web3 and football through the power of NFTs," it added.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon D’or winner, and Binance bring the second NFT collection after the successful first NFT collection (November 18, 2022), which featured seven animated statues across four rarity categories.

Sale dates and prices for each rarity level

The second Cristiano Ronaldo NFT collection (Normal rarity level) will be on sale on July 3 (14:00 UTC/19:30 IST). The sale will last for 48 hours (or shorter if all 28,000 Normal NFTs are sold out before the deadline).

Details about each rarity level's price as well as upcoming sales for other rarity levels are here.

'ForeverCR7: The GOAT Collection' details

Cristiano Ronaldo's outstanding career is honoured in the second NFT collection by capturing his goals in 20 limited-edition digital collectibles. A digital ball and an exquisitely designed collector's card are included in each NFT. The unique designs of ForeverCR7: The GOAT offer a unique perspective, emphasising the icon's greatest goals that defined his career, capturing his key milestones and showing his most unforgettable moments.

29,327 NFTs

Twenty unique designs make the ForeverCR7: The GOAT collection, which is divided into four rarity levels - Normal (N), Rare (R), Super Rare (SR), and Super Super Rare (SRR). Each rarity level consists of a different number of designs and quantity of NFTs. The collection has 29,327 NFTs in total, across the four levels. The availability of NFTs, when the sale begins, may vary depending on their rarity and the speed at which purchases are initiated.

Binance's legal woes

The crypto trading company is in the news currently after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against the firm and its founder & CEO Changpeng Zhao.

The SEC alleged Binance broke U.S. law by operating as an unregistered securities exchange and misled investors about its market surveillance controls. SEC in its June 5 court filing said the firm operated a "web of deception" that included artificially inflating its trading volumes and commingling customer funds.