Arabian Camels’ Antara movie NFT to drop on January 12

Arabian Camels, an NFT community that is creating a Hollywood movie, Antara, based on the life of ancient Arabian knight Antarah Ibn Shaddad, today announced its NFT drop on January 12 with the integration of cryptocurrency exchange MoonPay.

The integration will allow individuals to buy the cryptocurrency Ethereum from its official website, powered by MoonPay, which is supporting the project.

An NFT or non-fungible token, is a digital asset.

Antara is the first major movie in history funded by an NFT, and Arabian Camels the first NFT community to produce and part-own the rights of a $50 million Hollywood movie.

The Antara Movie NFT is the first NFT that allows a buyer to digitally part-own rights of a Hollywood Movie, enabling holders to partake in box office and streaming revenues.

NFT holders can also get up to 80 percent yield on their NFTs while production takes place, in a partnership with Swapp Protocol.

Before the public is allowed to mint, a private pre-sale minting for the Antara NFT will take place on January 12. This will only be available to those who own an Arabian Camel NFT. NFT holders will get part ownership of the IP rights of Antara. The NFT seeks to grant buyers up to 50 percent of the intellectual property rights to Antara.

Members from the Arabian Camel NFT community will share ownership of the film, get roles in the movie, credits as producers, and join the production team for exclusive gatherings on the set in the Arabian Desert with the cast and crew.

"The impact that Arabian Camels will have on Hollywood is immense. This is an exciting and revolutionary move that will inject a whole new lease of life into the movie business,” said Josef Brandmaier, Producer.

“SC Films supports filmmakers making the artist journey to realise a film's full commercial potential: Antara is the first Hollywood budget film as an NFT. Antara is innovative and disruptive to the established order of financing, which is controlled by a small oligopoly in Hollywood; the democratisation and decentralisation is long overdue," said Matthew Joynes, Producer.

Arabian Camels has also collaborated with Dominic Ryder, CEO of vEmpire, whose token recently rocketed 1,500 percent and reached a market cap of $100 million. Dominic Ryder’s protocol is in the process of designing and creating the Antara Play-To-Earn game

Antarah Ibn Shaddad was a black slave in ancient/pre-Islamic Arabia who won his freedom and became a knight. He rose to stardom in the 5th Century, not only due to his character and prowess on the battlefield but also his talent as a poet.