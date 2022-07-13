English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:2 hrs to go for Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options. Register Now.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Crypto markets have not yet bottomed out: Glassnode

    Analysts opine that dominance of long-term holders in supply tends to increase over time, as fair-weather speculators are flushed from the market

    Murtuza Merchant
    July 13, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Long-term holders and miners are under remarkable pressure to surrender amid bearish cryptocurrency market sentiments while activity levels of small and large entities suggest the market has not yet formed a confident bottom, according to blockchain analysis firm Glassnode.

    Glassnode states that the volume of supply at a loss has now reached 44.7 percent, of which a majority is carried by the long-term holder cohort. However, this remains at a less severe level compared to previous bear cycles.

    Long-term holders refer to those who retain their coins for months or years, compared to short-term holders who are newer entrants to the market.

    “Overall, the fingerprint of a widespread capitulation and extreme financial stress is certainly in place. However, there may still be a combination of both time pain (duration), and perhaps further downside risk to fully test investor resolve, and enable the market to establish a resilient bottom,” the firm said in a statement.

    The dominance of long-term holders in supply tends to increase over time, as fair-weather speculators are flushed from the market, Glassnode said.

    Close

    Related stories

    “For a bear market to reach an ultimate floor, the share of coins held at a loss should transfer primarily to those who are the least sensitive to price, and with the highest conviction,” wrote Glassnode analysts.

    In previous bear markets, the supply held by long-term holders reached over 34 percent, while the proportion held by short-term holders went below 4 percent. In comparison, currently, short-term holders still hold 16.2 percent of the supply in a loss.

    Holders

    “This indicates that whilst many bottom formation signals are in place, the market still requires an element of duration and time pain to establish a resilient bottom. Bitcoin investors are not out of the woods yet,” the analysts stated.
    Murtuza Merchant is a senior journalist and an avid follower of blockchain and cryptocurrencies.
    Tags: #Business #cryptocurrency #markets #world
    first published: Jul 13, 2022 01:29 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.