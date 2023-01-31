English
    Crypto lender Celsius propped up its token, benefiting insiders: U.S. bankruptcy examiner

    Crypto lenders such as Celsius boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing depositors with high interest rates and easy access to loans. New Jersey-based Celsius filed for U.S. bankruptcy in July last year, after freezing customer withdrawals from its platform.

    Reuters
    January 31, 2023 / 06:08 PM IST
    Crypto market capitalisation started reversing from the final weeks of 2021 after reaching an all-time high of $3 trillion on November 10, 2021

    Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network used investor money and customer deposits to prop up its own token, inflating its balance sheet while two of its founders cashed out millions, a U.S. court-ordered examiner report released on Tuesday showed.

    Crypto lenders such as Celsius boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing depositors with high interest rates and easy access to loans. New Jersey-based Celsius filed for U.S. bankruptcy in July last year, after freezing customer withdrawals from its platform.

    U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn, who is overseeing the Chapter 11 case, appointed former prosecutor Shoba Pillay as an independent examiner in September.

    She was tasked with investigating accusations by Celsius customers that the company operated as a Ponzi scheme and also with reporting on its handling of cryptocurrency deposits.