English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live | Final journey of Queen Elizabeth II
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Crompton Greaves approves sale of 6% stake in subsidiary Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances via OFS

    The offer for sale will be executed on September 20-21 with a floor price of Rs 1,370 per share, Crompton Greaves informed the stock exchanges.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 19, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image


    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has approved the sale of a six percent stake in its subsidiary Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd via an offer for sale (OFS), a regulatory filing said on September 19.

    The company's executive committee of directors, which held a meeting earlier in the day, gaves its nod to the sale of around 10.72 lakh equity shares in Butterfly Gandhimathi at a face value of Rs 10 each.

    The OFS will be executed on September 20-21 with a floor price of Rs 1,370 per share, Crompton Greaves informed the stock exchanges.

    "The executive committee of directors of the company at its meeting held today, approved the sale of up to 10,72,775 equity shares of face value of

    Rs 10 each of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited, a material subsidiary of the company, representing up to 6 percent of its total issued and paid-up equity share capital through an offer for sale through stock exchange mechanism," it said.

    The OFS is aimed at complying towards the "minimum public shareholding requirements", in accordance to the applicable laws, the company added.

    Close

    On September 20, the sale window will open for non-retail investors only, the filing noted, adding that September 21 is assigned for "retail investors and non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids".

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #business news #Crompton Greaves #Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd #offer for sale (OFS)
    first published: Sep 19, 2022 04:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.