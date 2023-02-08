English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Create customer personas to fire up marketing campaigns

    Personas can help SMEs identify new market segments, and make more effective use of limited resources by focusing on the most profitable customers

    M Muneer
    February 08, 2023 / 06:31 AM IST
    Customer persona is a fictional representation of your ideal customer based on real data and research.

    Customer persona is a fictional representation of your ideal customer based on real data and research.

    Creating customer personas will be helpful in communicating about the various customer segments internally and to devise appropriate marketing campaigns. As I have written before, SMEs should create customer personas to better understand their target audience and tailor their marketing, product development, and customer service efforts to meet the specific needs and preferences of those groups of customers.

    Personas can also help SMEs identify and target new market segments, and make more effective use of limited resources by focusing on the most profitable customers. Additionally, by creating customer personas, they can improve the overall customer experience, leading to increased customer loyalty and sales.

    There are several benefits of creating customer personas.

    -Better targeting: Personas allow companies to segment their market and tailor their marketing efforts to specific groups of customers