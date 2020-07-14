COVID-19 pandemic | Wipro hired 7,000 in Q1 FY21, will continue to hire in coming quarters

India’s fourth largest IT major Wipro hired 7,000 people globally for the quarter-ending June. Hiring will continue in coming quarters depending on demand, said Saurabh Govil, its Chief Human Resources Officer.

Speaking to mediapersons during its recent Q1 FY21 earnings announcement, Govil, said, “Lateral hiring never stopped. Growth is the agenda and we will continue to hire in Q2 and onwards.”

However, he was quick to add that hiring would depend on the need basis.

The company has started on-boarding freshers with earlier offers in a phased manner. “It would be staggered and delayed based on business requirements,” he added. The on-boarding, Govil said, will happen right from July to September till December.

The deferral was on account of delays in terms of closing of the curriculum and academic session.

During the March quarter result, the company said it will go slow on hiring on the back of COVID-19. The company had doubled its hiring in FY20.

According to reports, the company had hired 12,000 freshers last fiscal and was planning to hire similar numbers in FY21. While Govil said lateral hiring will continue, he did not discloses any numbers for campus hiring.

Total employee count stood at 1,81,804 for the quarter-ended June, down 1,000 from the preceding quarter. Utilisation levels stood at 75 percent, up from 73.4 percent in Q4 FY20.

Where is the company seeing traction?

Technology adaption is one of the huge driving factors on the back of pandemic. Jatin Dalal, its Chief Financial Officer, said areas that saw huge opportunities during COVID-19 include cloud, remote working solutions, and cybersecurity.

The company also made a recent acquisition,in Brazil, which Dalal said will help the company set up delivery centres in the northeast of Brazil. IVIA is a IT solutions service provider with 750 employees.