Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus testing | IIT Delhi’s Corosure kit prices could drop 20-30% once bulk production begins

The Corosure kit, currently priced at Rs 399, is the cheapest one yet in the market, and is approved by the Drug Control General of India and the Indian Medical Council

Jocelyn Fernandes @scribeJocelyn
Representative Image
Representative Image

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi’s Corosure kit for coronavirus testing has been launched in the commercial market for Rs 399. It is the cheapest testing kit yet in the market and is approved by the Drug Control General of India (DCGI) and the Indian Medical Council (IMC).

However, it will not be available over-the-counter: “It can be done only in a certified lab performing RT-PCR tests for COVID-19,” V Perumal, Lead Researcher from IIT Delhi behind the development of the diagnostic assay told Moneycontrol via email.

Perumal said the price could reduce by as much as 20-30 percent from the current base price of Rs 399 once bulk manufacturing picks up

“IIT-Delhi has so far transferred the technology to 10 companies, including NewTech Medical Devices. We expect two to three more licensees to obtain the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CSDCO) manufacturing license in the next 10 days,” Perumal said.

When asked about a timeline for mass production of the product, Perumal said this would be as per the companies’ timelines and NewTech has already outlined its goals. NewTech Medical Devices is among the first to commercially develop the product under license from IIT-Delhi. The company is looking to produce two million units by August 2020, as per reports.

“Our licensees are spread across 5 states. The test should be available in all Indian states,” he said.

Meanwhile speaking at a virtual launch event, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said the indigenously developed kit can help control the pandemic as it offers a reliable and affordable testing option. It will be made available for authorised testing labs and another 10 companies besides NewTech have been issued licenses by IIT Delhi to mass-produce the device, he added.

Researchers at IIT Delhi are also working with the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) in Pune to develop another testing kit suitable for home use and quick results, institute’s director V Ramgopal Rao told the paper.

First Published on Jul 23, 2020 02:08 pm

