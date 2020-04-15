Coronavirus Lockdown Guidelines | Govt permits some commercial establishments to operate from April 20

Consumption: The government is likely to boos rural and consumption schemes. The target of doubling farmer income will also probably make investors focus on the consumption story. (Image: Reuters)

The Ministry of Home Affairs on April 15 issued detailed guidelines on activities that will be allowed during the second phase of lockdown till May 3.

Under these guidelines, the MHA said some commercial and private establishments will be allowed to operate from April 20.

Call centres for government activities, all courier services, ecommerce companies, will be allowed to function, the ministry said in its revised guidelines. Vehicles of ecommerce companies will require the necessary permit.

India is currently in a nationwide lockdown till May 3 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Here are the commercial and private establishments that will be allowed to operate from April 20:

>> Services by self-employed persons, such as plumbers, mechanics, IT repairs, and carpenters>> Print and electronic services, including broadcast and DTH services>> IT and IT services with up to 50 percent strength

>> Hotels, homestays, lodges and motels providing accommodation to tourists who are stranded.

