you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Lockdown Guidelines | Govt permits some commercial establishments to operate from April 20

India is currently in a nationwide lockdown till May 3 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Consumption: The government is likely to boos rural and consumption schemes. The target of doubling farmer income will also probably make investors focus on the consumption story. (Image: Reuters)
Consumption: The government is likely to boos rural and consumption schemes. The target of doubling farmer income will also probably make investors focus on the consumption story. (Image: Reuters)

The Ministry of Home Affairs on April 15 issued detailed guidelines on activities that will be allowed during the second phase of lockdown till May 3.

Under these guidelines, the MHA said some commercial and private establishments will be allowed to operate from April 20.

Call centres for government activities, all courier services, ecommerce companies, will be allowed to function, the ministry said in its revised guidelines. Vehicles of ecommerce companies will require the necessary permit.

India is currently in a nationwide lockdown till May 3 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.


Here are the commercial and private establishments that will be allowed to operate from April 20:

>> Services by self-employed persons, such as plumbers, mechanics, IT repairs, and carpenters
>> Print and electronic services, including broadcast and DTH services
>> IT and IT services with up to 50 percent strength

>> Hotels, homestays, lodges and motels providing accommodation to tourists who are stranded.

Follow our real-time coverage on COVID-19 here.

Find other stories related to MHA guidelines on Lockdown 2.0 here.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 10:23 am

tags #Amit Shah #coronavirus #Coronavirus guidelines #Lockdown 2 #lockdown lockdown 2 #MHA #Narendra Modi

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

