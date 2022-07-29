English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Zee-Sony merger receives approval from stock exchanges

    The approvals permit the company to proceed with the next steps in the overall merger process, Zee said in a statement.

    Maryam Farooqui
    July 29, 2022 / 08:05 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Zee Entertainment on July 29 received approval from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) for its proposed merger with Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited, formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited (SPNI).

    The approvals permit the media company to proceed with the next steps in the overall merger process. The composite scheme of arrangement remains subject to applicable regulatory and other approvals, Zee said in a statement.

    It added that the approval from the stock exchanges marks a firm and positive step in the overall merger approval process.

    Zee and Sony announced their merger on September 22 last year. After a 90-day period to conduct due diligence for the process which ended on December 21, the Board of Directors of Zee approved the merger with SPNI.

    The Board had then said that while Sony will hold a 50.86 percent stake in the merged entity, promoters of ZEEL will hold 3.99 percent, and the other ZEEL shareholders will hold a 45.15 percent stake in the combined company.

    Close

    Related stories

    Under the terms of the definitive agreements signed to merge ZEEL with and into SPNI, Sony will have a cash balance of $1.5 billion to enable the combined company to drive sharper content creation across platforms, strengthen its footprint in the rapidly evolving digital ecosystem, bid for media rights in the fast-growing sports landscape and pursue other growth opportunities, Zee had said at the time of Board's approval for the merger.

    According to analysts, the merger is significant as the coming together of Zee and Sony will bring tremendous synergies between the two companies that will exponentially grow the business and the sector.

    Experts had also pointed out that the merger will create the largest entertainment network in India with a 26 percent viewership share and that the consolidation is a big positive as the merged entity will become a serious contender to replace market leader Star and Disney in the medium to long term.
    Maryam Farooqui
    Tags: #Companies #Entertainment #Zee-Sony merger
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 08:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.