Vidaza generic doing well for us; market share is increasing: Shilpa Medicare

The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has given an all clear to Shilpa Medicare's formulation manufacturing facility at Jadcherla in Telangana. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Vishnukant Bhutada, MD of the company spoke about the same.

We have done 32 filings from this plant including our customer filing, said Bhutada.

Talking about Raichur unit, he said we have submitted response for Raichur unit observations to US FDA.

He further said that Vidaza generic is doing well for the company and we are getting more market share from this molecule.