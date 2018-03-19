App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Mar 19, 2018 10:51 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Vidaza generic doing well for us; market share is increasing: Shilpa Medicare

The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has given an all clear to Shilpa Medicare‘s formulation manufacturing facility at Jadcherla in Telangana. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Vishnukant Bhutada, MD of the company spoke about the same.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has given an all clear to Shilpa Medicare's formulation manufacturing facility at Jadcherla in Telangana. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Vishnukant Bhutada, MD of the company spoke about the same.

We have done 32 filings from this plant including our customer filing, said Bhutada.

Talking about Raichur unit, he said we have submitted response for Raichur unit observations to US FDA.

He further said that Vidaza generic is doing well for the company and we are getting more market share from this molecule.

For entire interview, watch accompanying video.

tags #Business

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC