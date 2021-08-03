UST to hire over 10,000 employees in 2021

UST will hire over 10,000 employees this year in various geographies to fulfil the growing demand for its solutions. [Representative image]

American technology firm UST said it would hire over 10,000 employees this year in various geographies to fulfil the growing demand for its solutions.

The 10,000 will include 2,000 entry-level engineering positions, with key skills in Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, Cloud Infrastructure, Java, Data Science & Engineering, Application Development and Modernization, AI/ML, Automation (RPA/IPA). It will hire across regions such as North America, South America, Europe, APAC (India, Israel, Malaysia, Singapore) and Australia.

“These new hires will support the ongoing development of our industry-leading products and platforms that will scale with the considerable growing demand for our solutions. Working with UST means standing up for something while standing out—touching billions of lives as you tackle fresh challenges and co-create meaningful change.”, Manu Gopinath, Joint COO, UST said.

The company recently said that it did not have any immediate plans to bring back their staff to offices, even as it launched a vaccination drive for its over 15,000 employees and their dependents in India. It is looking at creating a hybrid workplace over the long term.

IT firms such as TCS, Infosys and Wipro have given timelines recently on when they expect their employees to return to work.