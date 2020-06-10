Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Free complimentary meals, discounted stays, free wifi and laundry, early check-in and late check-out are some of the multiple enticing offers rolled out by hotel companies as they prepare to welcome guests once again after a three-month hiatus.

Premium and luxury-class chains such as Taj Hotels and Resorts, ITC Hotels, Hotel Leela, Marriott International have rolled out these offers, many of which were seldom part of any holiday packages earlier. The packages are specifically targeted at the leisure travelers as corporate guests are not expected to return anytime soon.

ITC Hotels’ ‘Book Now Pay Later’ offers one price that includes accommodation for two, complimentary breakfast, all meals with signature dining experiences, Wi-Fi, happy hours, laundry and more along with full cancellation fee waiver. The rate of a stay at an ITC property starts at Rs 5,999 per night.

Mumbai-based luxury chain The Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts is offering the fourth night stay at The Leela Goa for free with a holiday package of three nights. The offer which is valid for stays till March 31, 2021 includes daily breakfast, sunset cocktail, personalized in-room amenities, two-way shared coach airport transfers, private car transfers for guest booked at The Club and early check in and late checkout.

Tata Group run Taj Hotels and Resorts have rolled out a package scheme involving stay at two destination hotels for a minimum of three nights in Kerala. Excluding taxes but including buffet breakfast, one major meal, 20 percent discount on food and soft beverages, guided sunset cruise, hour-long boat cruise through the Vembanad lake the company has priced the package at Rs 22,500.

International hotel companies don’t wish to be left behind in this race.

India’s biggest hotel chain Marriott is selling its rooms at a minimum discount of 30 percent for all bookings done before June 30 and involving stay until June 30, 2021. Guests can even opt to stay for two or three nights but pay for only one or two nights, respectively under the promotional offer.

Complimentary breakfast for two and high-speed Wi-Fi are included in the package deal. Over 90 hotels across India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are participating in this offer including brands like Aloft, Marriott, Courtyard, Sheraton, Four Point by Sheraton, Le Meridien and Westin.

From June 8 hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services were allowed to reopen with the stipulation of following standard operating procedures (SOP) prescribed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

Only those establishments which are outside of the containment zones have been allowed to reopen, as per the ministry of home affairs (MHA) order dated May 30. As per estimates about 60,000 branded hotel rooms have been operating during the lockdown out of the total supply of 160,000 rooms all across India.

These were housing medical staff like doctors, nurses and ward boys and some employees from corporate and government companies who were reporting to duty besides quarantined guests.