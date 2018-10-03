App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 08:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Torrent Pharma says charges of duping C&F agents baseless

The company spokesperson said that Torrent Pharma is not liable to pay outstanding dues to C&F agents before June 29, 2014 as per the business transfer agreement .

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug maker Torrent Pharma on October 3 called the allegations of collusion with Elder Pharmaceuticals to dupe certain carry and forwarding (C&F) agents of Rs 45 crore as “baseless and malicious.”

The company spokesperson said Torrent Pharma is not liable to pay outstanding dues to C&F agents for the period before June 29, 2014, as per the business transfer agreement.

It is Elder Pharma's responsibility to settle those dues, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said the C&F agents had also initiated arbitration proceedings against Elder in Mumbai high court. The liability of Elder towards the outstanding dues of the C&F agents is not disputed and Torrent isn’t even impleaded in those cases.

related news

“Why would a company of Torrent size put its reputation at stake for dues worth Rs 45 crore, the allegations made in the said report are baseless,” the spokesperson further said.

Tehelka earlier reported that Torrent in connivance with Elder Pharma, a company currently into liquidation, indulged into a multi-crore economic fraud defrauding many operational and other creditors including 17 Clearing and Forwarding (C&F) agents of their legitimate dues.

Torrent bought branded domestic formulations business of Elder in India and Nepal for Rs 2,004 crore in 2013. The acquisition turned out to be a success as Torrent got top selling Shelcal (calcium and vitamin D3 combination), besides 30 others in segments including women’s healthcare, pain management, wound-care and nutraceuticals.

Elder got into a debt trap with loans of around Rs 1,300 crore and was making losses. However, even after the sale of formulation business to Torrent, Elder never really recovered. The company defaulted on repayments of fixed deposits, NCDs and other creditors and is facing liquidation.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 08:44 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.