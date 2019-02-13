Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 07:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCS BaNCS Cloud now available on Amazon Web Services

TCS’s SaaS now offers TCSBaNCS cloud for banks to help lower their infrastructure costs and boost scalability.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), announced that its SaaS platform for banks and financial institutions, TCS BaNCS Cloud, is now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help customers meet the operational demands of their businesses in the digital era while lowering their cost of infrastructure.

TCS BaNCS Cloud is a plug-and-play, pay-as-you-go, one-stop SaaS platform that has been adopted by banks of varying sizes across the globe for its future-ready digital architecture, functionality, business agility, and operational efficiency.

The TCS BaNCS Cloud platform's application architecture ensures anytime, anywhere digital access, scalability, resilience, high performance, and compliance.

TCS supplements the TCS BaNCS solution by assisting customers to create their cloud roadmap, advising them about cloud strategy and cybersecurity, and by offering managed services. It collaborates with companies like AWS to offer customers the transformative power of the cloud with the benefits of global availability, scalability, security, and agility, while further reducing the cost of IT infrastructure.

related news

"TCS BaNCS Cloud is the outcome of our 'Cloud First, Digital First' strategy designed to help our customers accelerate their Business 4.0™ transformation journeys," said R Vivekanand, Vice-President, and Co-Head, Financial Solutions, TCS.

"TCS BaNCS Cloud on AWS will allow our customers to reduce their cost of infrastructure further, and focus more on innovation and the use of technologies like AI and machine learning to differentiate themselves through superior customer experience," he added.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 07:57 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.