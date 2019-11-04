App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 06:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Power joins hands with The Rockefeller Foundation for microgrids project

The company aims to provide clean power to nearly 5 million households across 10,000 grids. The first 200 grids have already been identified and will be rolled out in the next six months.

Pramiti Lonkar @LonkarPramiti
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Power and The Rockefeller Foundation on November 4 announced their new venture TP Renewable Microgrid Ltd.

"We anticipate supporting 1,00,000 rural enterprises, creating 10, 000 new green jobs and providing irrigation for 4,00,000 rural farmers. The microgrids will help farmers power the pumps when they require it," said Tata Power CEO Praveer Sinha.

More than 40 percent of rural enterprises in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh rely on non-grid sources of power such as diesel.

Close

Dr Rajiv J Shah, President of Rockefeller Foundation, said that although official estimates indicate rural india has been electrified, more than 100 million people lack access to reliable power.

related news

The company aims to provide electricity at lower cost than the government's Gram Jyoti Yojana.

"According to our pilot projects under Smart Power India, low income households are also willing to pay for power," said Shah.

The end- to-end infrastructure and capacity development for TP Renewable Microgrids will be given by Smart Power India (SPI).

SPI is an initiative by the Rockefeller Foundation which was launched in 2015. It provides renewable energy microgrids in Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

In addition to building and operating microgrids, the company also intends to provide ancillary micro enterprise services to benefit communities.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Tata Power

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.