RIL invests in Germany's Nexwafe as part of strategic deal for Indian market

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on October 12 said its unit Reliance New Energy Solar Limited (RNESL) has invested 25 million euros to buy new shares of Germany’s NexWafe GmbH as part of a strategic partnership for the Indian market.

RNESL has entered into an agreement with NexWafe, a company that produces high-efficiency monocrystalline silicon wafers, to acquire 86,887 series C preferred shares at 287.73 euros apiece, RIL said on October 12. RNESL will also be issued 36,201 warrants which are exercisable for a sum of 1 euro each subject to achievement of agreed milestones, the company said in an exchange filing.

Silicon wafer is a material used for producing semiconductors that are found in all types of electronic devices.

NexWafe is developing and producing monocrystalline silicon wafers grown directly from inexpensive raw materials, going directly from the gas phase to finished wafers, obviating the need for costly and energy intensive intermediate steps, according to the filing.

In a separate development, RIL announced that Reliance New Energy Solar Limited (RNESL) has partnered with Stiesdal A/S to develop and manufacture hydrogen electrolysers. RNESL has been given the licence for this, it said in an exchange filing.

Stiesdal is a Danish company that develops and commercialise technologies on climate change mitigation.

This is yet another step by RIL towards achieving the target it has set for itself of generating 100GW of renewable energy (or 22 percent of the national target) by 2030.

On October 10, Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL) announced its acquisition of Norway-headquartered REC Solar Holdings AS (REC Group).

The acquisition is key to RIL's new-energy vision to become a global-scale photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing player, with access to heterojunction technology (HJT).

That apart, in another deal, RNESL on October 10 said it will acquire 40 percent of Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd (SWSL), thereby underscoring the company's clean-energy ambitions.

On Tuesday, the stock of Reliance Industries (RIL) ended 0.66 percent higher at Rs 2,668.55 on the BSE.