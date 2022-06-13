English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    RBI May Slow Down Pace Of Hikes By Year-End, Says HSBC

    RBI may slow down the pace of its monetary tightening by the end of the year as economic growth will lose momentum with waning demand, according to HSBC Holdings Plc.

    Bloomberg
    June 13, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image


    India’s central bank may slow down the pace of its monetary tightening by the end of the year as economic growth will lose momentum with waning demand, according to HSBC Holdings Plc.

    “RBI will not be that aggressive toward the end of the year because growth will begin to slow then and it is very conscious about the sacrifice ratio,” HSBC’s Chief India Economist Pranjul Bhandari said in an interview on Bloomberg TV Monday. “When you hike rates too much then it starts hurting growth.”


    India’s central bank has cumulatively raised rate by 90 basis points so far this year to tame prices that have stayed above its 6% ceiling since the beginning of the year. Data due later Monday is likely to show consumer prices gains staying above 7% in May due to high food and fuel costs.


    “A lot of the pass-through is still to happen,” she said, adding that price pressures will stay for the rest of the year.


    HSBC is expecting the RBI to take repo rate to 6% by the middle of the next year, from 4.9% now.


    Asia’s third largest economy had shown resilience on the back of pent-up demand after reopening from Covid, but rising prices risk hurting the nation’s nascent recovery.

    Close

    Related stories


    “The entire pent-up services demand doesn’t last forever. We are seeing the first signs of export slowing and that can hurt GDP growth if it continues,” Bhandari said. “The growth momentum right now is 9% but toward end of year it will be closer to 5%.”


    Meanwhile, the local currency rupee slid past 78 per dollar for the first time Monday as a global risk off spurred by expectations of aggressive Federal Reserve tightening weighed on emerging-market assets and stoked fears of more equity outflows.


    “It will have inflationary implications, but perhaps not very large,” Bhandari said. “The good thing is India still has a big stock of foreign exchange reserves. There are lot of buffers out there which is still providing some sort of stability to the rupee.”

    Bloomberg
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Economy #HSBC #Pranjul Bhandari #RBI #RBI rate hike
    first published: Jun 13, 2022 04:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.