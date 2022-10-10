English
    Qualcomm opens its second largest office outside US in Hyderabad: Report

    Touted as one of the largest investments by a marquee company after the formation of Telangana, Qualcomm will invest Rs 3,904.5 crore over five years and will accommodate 8,700 employees.

    October 10, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST
    Qualcomm

    Qualcomm

    American tech major Qualcomm has opened 1.8 million square feet facility at Raheja Commerzone in Hyderabad's Madhapur suburb, joining the list of tech companies setting up huge campuses the city, according to a report by Telagana Today.

    Inaugurated by the President and CEO of the company, Cristiano Amon, the new office is Qualcomm’s largest set-up anywhere outside the US.

    Touted as one of the largest investments by the marquee company after the formation of the Telangana state, Qualcomm will invest Rs 3,904.5 crore over five years and will accommodate 8,700 employees.

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

    Qualcomm already has offices across the country in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi, apart from multiple offices in Hyderabad.

    The tech major had announced plans in 2018 in a release, after company officials met Minister for IT in the Caretaker government KT Rama Raoon to discuss their growth plans in the city.

    According to a report by Colliers, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune are seeing historic levels in terms of office absorption. Office absorption in Hyderabad from Q12022 to Q32022 has peaked to 5.6 million sqft, up from 3.7 million sqft from the same period last year.

    Presence of talented manpower and good and industry friendly policies of Telangana State were are main reasons for Qualcomm to choose Hyderabad for its expansion. The new facility is the largest campus globally after its San Diego headquarters.
    first published: Oct 10, 2022 09:47 am
