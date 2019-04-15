Pilot exodus from Jet Airways; 100 de-board in 10 days

The march has become an exodus.

Nearly 100 Jet Airways pilots have joined the competition, including IndiGo, GoAir and SpiceJet in the last 10 days, in a reflection of the deteriorating situation at the distressed airline.

This is in addition to about 250 pilots who had left Jet Airways by April.

The exodus happens even as the crucial meeting between the Jet Airways senior management and its lenders may have been inconclusive. In a letter to employees, CEO Vinay Dube said banks have refused to give interim funding.

"About 15 pilots from Jet Airways joined IndiGo today," an executive from the industry told Moneycontrol on Monday. In total, the executive added, about to 100 pilots have left the distressed airline to join IndiGo.

A senior member of the National Aviators Guild, the pilots union, is said to be among those who have joined IndiGo on Monday.

Jet Airways had about 1,400 pilots in its fold before the crisis began.

Its pilots have been unpaid since January and had threatened to go on a strike from April 15. It was called off at the last moment, as the union decided to instead wait for the outcome of the meeting with banks.

On Monday morning, the pilots had gathered to appeal to the banks for interim funding.