    Meet PhysicsWallah founder Alakh Pandey: I am like an unstable atom, hum hain toh insaan

    Meet the tuition teacher turned entrepreneur Alakh Pandey, the co-founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, which became a unicorn in its first round. PhysicsWallah, which offers tutoring on subjects such as physics, math, biology, and economics, is hugely popular among JEE and NEET aspirants. Disruptive pricing and Alakh's unique approach to teaching has catapulted PhysicsWallah's popularity in recent years. On this episode of Bits to Billions, Pandey opens up on life after becoming a unicorn, his struggle and back story, why he is hatke as a founder and does not conform to stereotypes, the 75 crore offer that he refused, competition, what is next for Alakh Pandey and a motivating message for students

