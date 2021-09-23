J&J says launch date of COVID-19 shots in India not decided, still in talks with govt

A single dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine generated neutralizing antibodies against a range of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) is still in talks with the Indian government about launching its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, a company spokesperson said, denying reports about a mid-October launch.

"We have received emergency use authorisation, and discussion with Indian government are still on," said the spokesperson of J&J on the latest status of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Reuters reported early this week, citing sources, that India expects to get its first J&J COVID-19 vaccine doses from next month, filled and finished in India by a partner of the US drugmaker. The report also said India may receive as many as 43.5 million doses of the vaccine in October.

J&J spokesperson said the company was not aware of the launch or the volumes quoted in the story.

Vaccines on Quad agenda

Sources told Moneycontrol that COVID-19 vaccines would figure in the agenda of the Quad meeting scheduled on September 24. In the first in-person Quad summit, US President Joe Biden will host leaders of Quad member states Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The meeting is expected to end the stalemate over indemnity and other issues involving US drug makers. The Indian government has already announced that it would allow exports of vaccines from October as part of its commitment to COVAX.

As part of the Quad Vaccine Partnership that was announced in the March virtual summit , US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has announced it would work with Indian manufacturer Biological E to finance increased capacity to support Biological E’s effort to produce at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022 with Stringent Regulatory Authorization (SRA) and/or World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Use Listing, including Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

But the progress has been slow due to issues around indemnity and restrictions on exports of COVID-19 vaccines to ensure India's vaccine demand is met before allowing exports.