    InfoEdge acquires 76% stake in online dating firm Aisle, set to focus on matchmaking segment

    The internet company takes stake in Aisle for Rs 91 crore; the funds to be used to strengthen Aisle’s position in India's high-intent dating market.

    Maryam Farooqui
    March 08, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST
     
     
    Internet company Info Edge that operates platforms including Naukri, Jeevansaathi, 99 acres, and Shiksha has acquired a 76 percent stake in high intent dating company Aisle for Rs 91 crore.


    With both Aisle and Jeevansathi, InfoEdge will look to strengthen its offering in the matchmaking segment. The funds will be used to further strengthen Aisle’s position in the high-intent dating market in India.


    Able Joseph, Founder and CEO of Aisle, will continue to run the firm with the support of Info Edge’s infrastructure and ecosystem.


    “The matchmaking ecosystem in India has been witnessing a shift in the last couple of years and this partnership will help us redefine and grow the overall category,” said Rohan Mathur, Executive Vice President & Business Head, Info Edge.


    Launched in 2014, Aisle's member base has grown by 100 percent in the last two years. The company looking at the rising popularity of high intent dating in smaller cities, launched Arike, India’s first vernacular dating app for Malayalees residing in and out of India. After Arike, Aisle launched Anbe and Neetho for Tamil and Telugu audiences, respectively.

    Aisle's Joseph is betting big on its partnership with Info Edge to become one of the top online dating firms in India.

    Like Aisle, Info Edge was one of the early investors in Zomato and Policy Bazaar and the company continues to make investments in new-age startups both from their balance sheet and from their early-stage fund, Info Edge Ventures.

    Maryam Farooqui
    Tags: #Companies
    first published: Mar 8, 2022 02:27 pm
