Ideas for Profit | TCS: What should investors do post its Q4 earnings?

While the softness in Q4 FY20 numbers of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is on account of business disruptions in the last fortnight of March, the long term outlook suggests the company is gaining strength in the post-COVID world with weaker competitors losing the battle. The quarterly performance was a tad subdued with several positives nevertheless.

Revenue for the quarter under review, at $5.4 billion, grew 3 percent year on year in constant currency terms. The transition of the workforce to work from home and delayed approval from some BFSI clients to this change impacted revenue.

FY20 revenue grew by 7.1 percent in constant currency to $22 billion. Despite positive currency tailwind, the lower revenue and the cost of transitioning restricted the margin gains that improved sequentially by 10 basis points to 25.1 percent.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses what should be investors' strategy post TCS Q4 earnings.