App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Bank board appoints Girish Chandra as non-executive chairman

The appointment of the new chairman comes at a time when ICICI Bank is battling one of its worst management crises.

Beena Parmar @BeenaParmar
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The ICICI Bank board on Friday approved the appointment of Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as its non-executive, part-time chairman, effective from July 1, 2018.

"This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of ICICI Bank at its Meeting held today appointed Mr. Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as an Additional (Independent) Director effective July 1, 2018 for a period of 3 years subject to the approval of shareholders," ICICI Bank informed the stock exchanges today.

Chaturvedi's appointment comes as the term of the incumbent chairman MK Sharma ends on June 30. It will be subject to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) approval.

Chaturvedi has served as an IAS officer from the 1977 batch and retired as the country's oil secretary in January 2013.

related news

Chaturvedi has served as Additional Secretary in the Financial Services with the government of India, and held various other senior-level positions in the government, according to Bloomberg.

He has previously been chairman at Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves, Petronet LNG, and served on the boards of other companies including General Insurance Corporation of India, New India Assurance Company and United India Insurance.

Among banks, he has served as a director with IDBI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and IDFC Bank.

Chaturvedi holds an MSc in Physics & Social Policy from London School of Economics, UK and also has a doctorate in economic history from the University of Oxford.

"The Board is extremely pleased with this development and believes that Mr. Chaturvedi will provide maturity and sagacity to the deliberations of the Board. This would also ensure a seamless and smooth transition of leadership at the Board and would address stakeholder concerns in this behalf," the exchange filing said.

It also added, "We affirm that Mr. Girish Chandra Chaturvedi is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any order of Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other such authority."

The appointment of the new chairman comes at a time when ICICI Bank is battling one of its worst management crises.

On March 28, reports emerged alleging conflict of interest against its CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar. The charges involved connections with loans given by ICICI Bank to Videocon Group and its connections with her husband Deepak Kochhar's firm.

The same day, the bank's board ruled out any wrongdoing on the bank or Kochhar's part stating that it had reviewed the bank’s internal processes for credit approval and found them “robust”.

But the board later confirmed that it had recieved at least three whistleblower complaints received, first being by an activist shareholder in October 2016, and decided to institute an independent enquiry on May 29 to probe Chanda Kochhar.

Two weeks ago, the bank informed exchanges Kochhar will go on leave till the enquiry is completed.

The board also appointed Sandeep Bakhshi to a new position of chief operating officer, created to look after the business and corporate operations of the bank in Kochhar's absence.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 12:17 pm

tags #Banks #Business #Chanda Kocchar #finance #ICICI Bank

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.