MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Govt to sell up to 8% stake in HUDCO via OFS on July 27-28, floor price Rs 45 per share

On July 27, HUDCO aims to sell up to 11,01,04,500 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, representing 5.5 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital. The company can also use the option of offering another 5,00,47,500 shares for sale on July 28.

Moneycontrol News
July 26, 2021 / 07:27 PM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind, acting through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, gave the nod for the share sale in HUDCO via the OFS route.

President Ram Nath Kovind, acting through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, gave the nod for the share sale in HUDCO via the OFS route.

The Centre has decided to sell up to 16 crore shares, or around 8 percent stake, in the state-run Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) via an offer for sale (OFS) on July 27-28.

The floor price for the offer has been fixed as Rs 45 per equity share, a regulatory filing noted.

"Offer for Sale of GoI equity in HUDCO opens tomorrow for non-Retail investors. Day 2 for Retail investors. Government would divest 5.5% shares with an additional 2.5% as Green Shoe Option (sic)," Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, tweeted on July 26.

President Ram Nath Kovind, acting through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, gave the nod for the share sale in HUDCO via the OFS route.

On Day 1, that is July 27, HUDCO aims to sell up to 11,01,04,500 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, representing 5.5 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company.

Close

Related stories

HUDCO may also use the option to additionally sell 5,00,47,500 (2.5 percent) equity shares of the company (the "Oversubscription Option") on Day 2 of the OFS, the BSE filing noted.

"And in event the Oversubscription Option is exercised, the equity shares forming part of the Base Offer Size and the Oversubscription Option will represent 16,01,52,000 (8 percent) of the outstanding equity shares of the Company," it added.

Notably, the OFS shall take place during trading hours on a separate window of the Stock Exchanges on July 27, 2021 ("T" day) and July 28, 2021 ("T+1" day), from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Indian Standard Time) on both days.

"Non-Retail Investors can place their bids only on the T day, that is July 27. While placing their bids the non-retail Investors may indicate their willingness to carry forward their un-allotted bids to T+1 day, that is July 28, "for allocation to them in the unsubscribed portion of Retail Category", the regulatory filing stated.

Earlier today, the price of HUDCO shares closed at Rs 47.30, down over 5 percent against the previous day's close.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Companies #disinvestment #Hudco #Market #Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) #offer-for-sale
first published: Jul 26, 2021 07:08 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.