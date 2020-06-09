App
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 08:09 PM IST

EXCLUSIVE: Bangladesh drugmakers signed up by Maharashtra govt don't have licence to sell remdesivir in India

CDSCO hasn't received application from any Bangladesh companies for remdesivir import licence.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
 
 
The two Bangladesh drug makers, Eskayef Pharmaceuticals and Bexmico Pharma, that have offered to supply remdesivir to the Maharashtra government, haven't yet approached the Indian drug regulator, sources in the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) told Moneycontrol.

"We haven't received remdesivir applications from any Bangladesh companies seeking import licence. The companies that said to have offered to supply the drug to the Maharashtra government are unregistered," said an official, who didn't want to be named.

"Currently, we are reviewing the application of Indian drug makers; that's taking some time," the official added.

Close

On June 6, Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra Health Minister, said the state would buy remdesivir from Dhaka-based Eskayef Pharma for Rs 12,000 per vial for 10,000 doses.

Mumbai Mirror reported that another company, Beximco, offered to sell at $65 per vial (Rs 5,000).

Maharashtra's announcement came even as three Indian companies - Cipla, Hetero and Jubilant Life Sciences - are awaiting marketing authorisation approvals from the Indian drug regulator. The three companies have licences from Gilead to produce and distribute the drug in 127 low and middle-income countries (LMICS).

Gilead earlier told Moneycontrol it has not provided a licence to Eskayef Pharmaceuticals or any other company in Bangladesh to manufacture remdesivir.

"Gilead cannot comment on or verify the authenticity or effectiveness of this product as it is not manufactured by Gilead or one of our licensed partners," it said.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 07:25 pm

#Business #Companies #coronavirus #Health

