MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

DLF appoints Ashok Kumar Tyagi, Devinder Singh as chief executive officers, whole-time directors

DLF has also inducted Savitri Singh and Anushka Singh on the board as non-executive and non-independent directors.

Moneycontrol News
June 11, 2021 / 05:36 PM IST
DLF Ltd (File Image)

DLF Ltd (File Image)

Ashok Kumar Tyagi and Devinder Singh, whole time directors of DLF Limited, have been appointed as Chief Executive Officers and Whole-time Directors of the company with immediate effect, the company said in a regulatory filing on June 11.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors in its meeting held today has entrusted additional responsibilities upon Mr. Ashok Kumar Tyagi [DIN: 00254161] and Mr. Devinder Singh [DIN:02569464], both of whom are whole time Directors of DLF Limited by re-designating/ appointing them as Chief Executive Officers & Whole-time Directors of the Company with immediate effect,” it said.

On the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company, Savitri Devi Singh  and Anushka Singh have been co-opted as additional directors of the company with immediate effect, subject to the approval of shareholders, the regulatory filing said.

The decisions were taken at the meeting of the board of directors that commenced at 14:00 hours and concluded at 16:20 hours, it said.

In January, the company had informed the stock exchanges that Rajeev Talwar, whole-time director of DLF since February 14, 2014, and who was elevated as CEO on August 28, 2015, had decided to retire.

Close

Related stories

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Anushka Singh #Ashok Kumar Tyagi #Devinder Singh #DLF Ltd #Savitri Devi Singh
first published: Jun 11, 2021 05:01 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey