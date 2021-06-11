DLF appoints Ashok Kumar Tyagi, Devinder Singh as chief executive officers, whole-time directors

DLF Ltd (File Image)

Ashok Kumar Tyagi and Devinder Singh, whole time directors of DLF Limited, have been appointed as Chief Executive Officers and Whole-time Directors of the company with immediate effect, the company said in a regulatory filing on June 11.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors in its meeting held today has entrusted additional responsibilities upon Mr. Ashok Kumar Tyagi [DIN: 00254161] and Mr. Devinder Singh [DIN:02569464], both of whom are whole time Directors of DLF Limited by re-designating/ appointing them as Chief Executive Officers & Whole-time Directors of the Company with immediate effect,” it said.

On the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company, Savitri Devi Singh and Anushka Singh have been co-opted as additional directors of the company with immediate effect, subject to the approval of shareholders, the regulatory filing said.

The decisions were taken at the meeting of the board of directors that commenced at 14:00 hours and concluded at 16:20 hours, it said.

In January, the company had informed the stock exchanges that Rajeev Talwar, whole-time director of DLF since February 14, 2014, and who was elevated as CEO on August 28, 2015, had decided to retire.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)