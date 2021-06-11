MARKET NEWS

DLF posts Q4 profit at Rs 481 crore, FY21 net at Rs 1,093.61 crore

Consolidated revenue during the financial year declined 11 percent to Rs 5,414.06 crore from the previous year.

Moneycontrol News
June 11, 2021 / 05:40 PM IST
DLF Ltd (File Image)

Real estate major DLF on June 11 reported a consolidated profit at Rs 480.94 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 against a loss of Rs 1,857.76 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 1.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,712.57 crore in the March 2021 quarter, the company said in its BSE filing.

In the full year FY21, the company recorded consolidated profit at Rs 1,093.61 crore against a loss of Rs 583.19 crore in the previous year.

Consolidated revenue during the financial year declined 11 percent to Rs 5,414.06 crore compared to the previous year.

(This is a developing story. Please check back later for more details​.)
first published: Jun 11, 2021 05:40 pm

