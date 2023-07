1/11 The equity benchmarks had a mixed day on July 25, with the Sensex ending 0.04 percent lower at 66,355.71, and the Nifty ending 0.02 percent higher at 19,675.70. About 1,686 shares advanced, 1,754 declined and 135 remained unchanged.

2/11 TVS Motor Company Ltd. | CMP Rs 1384.00 | TVS Motor Limited shares gained nearly 6 percent on July 25 after the company reported a 46 percent rise in net profit to Rs 468 crore for the quarter ended June. The Chennai-based two- and three-wheeler manufacturer recorded a 20 percent jump in revenue to Rs 7,218 crore, compared to Rs 6,009 crore in the same period last year. During the first quarter, the company achieved its highest-ever operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of Rs 764 crore, up 27 percent from Rs 599 crore last year.

3/11 Mahindra Logistics Ltd. | CMP Rs 376.45 | Mahindra Logistics Ltd shares lost over 5 percent on July 25 after the company reported a loss in the first quarter of FY24. The earnings of Mahindra Logistics were hurt by higher expenses and lukewarm demand. The company reported a net loss of Rs 8.30 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as against a net profit of Rs 13.64 crore reported a year back. Revenue from operations increased 7.78 percent on-year to Rs 1,293.22 crore in Q1FY24 from Rs 1,199.90 crore, Mahindra Logistics said in an exchange filing. Its total expenses surged 9.69 percent YoY to Rs 1,298.83 crore.

4/11 Tata Steel Ltd. | CMP Rs 119.25 | Shares of Tata Steel rose over 3 percent on July 25 as the company's better-than-expected earnings for the April-June quarter supported sentiment. The steel manufacturer's consolidated net profit of Tata Steel plummeted 93 percent year-on-year to Rs 525 crore in Q1. This downturn was primarily attributed to the performance of its Europe operations. Comparatively, the company's net profit in the same quarter a year ago was much higher at Rs 7,714 crore, and in the previous quarter (January-March 2023), it stood at Rs 1,566 crore.

5/11 Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. | CMP Rs 400.50 | The Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price tanked 9.5 percent on July 25 after the company put up a poor earnings performance. The company’s consolidated revenue fell 34 percent to Rs 17,985.67 crore in the June quarter as compared to Rs 27,449.52 crore reported a year ago, while its net profit plunged 76 percent on-year to Rs 556.5 crore, and EBITDA (earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation) declined 72 percent to Rs 949.87 crore. Its operating margin contracted sharply to 5.3 percent from 12.4 percent a year ago.

6/11 SJVN Ltd. | CMP Rs 59.80 | SJVN share price gained nearly 5 percent on July 25 after the company received five projects of 5097 MW from the government of Arunachal Pradesh. The projects allocated are 3,097 MW Etalin, 680 MW Attunli, 500 MW Emini, 420 MW Amulin, and 400 MW Mihumdon. All five projects are located in Dibang Basin, which will result in optimal resource utilisation and timely completion of projects. The stock also touched a 52-week high of Rs 62.70 on the same day.

7/11 JK Paper Ltd. | CMP Rs 326.00 | Shares of JK Paper darted up over 4 percent on July 25 after the company posted an 18 percent jump in its net profit for the April-June quarter of this financial year. The paper and packaging products company on July 24 reported a net profit of Rs 313 crore for the June quarter, up 18 percent from Rs 264 crore reported a year back. Sequentially, the net profit was up 10 percent from Rs 284 crore. Revenue from operations grew 16 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,664 crore from Rs 1,430 crore in Q1FY23, while it was down 3.2 percent from Rs 1,719 crore in the March quarter of FY23. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 532.03 crore, higher than Rs 458 crore reported in the year-ago period.

8/11 DLF Ltd. | CMP Rs 480.00 | Shares of DLF fell nearly 3 percent on July 25 as the company reported presales of Rs 2,040 crore, which was flat quarter-on-quarter but down 76 percent from last year. However, analysts said it was in line with expectations. Strong pre-sales numbers, sharp reduction in debt and a planned slum rehabilitation project in Mumbai have kept analysts upbeat on DLF even as investors had a lukewarm response to its Q1 earnings so far.

9/11 Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd. | CMP Rs 67.85 | Shares of J&K Bank dropped over 4 percent on July 25, despite solid Q1 results put up by the lender. Jammu and Kashmir Bank has nearly doubled its net profit to Rs 326.5 crore for the first quarter of FY24 from Rs 166 crore a year ago, according to the lender's financial results declared on July 24. The private sector bank's asset quality too improved in Q1FY24 with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declining to 5.77 percent from 9.09 percent last year. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) dropped to 1.39 percent from 3.02 percent in this period.

10/11 Ircon International Ltd. | CMP Rs 91.05 | Ircon International shares traded 2 percent lower on July 25 despite the company winning an Rs 80-crore contract from Workshop Projects Organization of the Indian Railways. Ircon International has been awarded the composite works (civil, electrical and mechanical) involving the construction of an industrial shop with a pre-engineered building (PEB), water supply system, drainage system, electrification and illumination works, associated telecom works and supplying and commissioning of specified Mechanical Machineries (EOT cranes etc.) in connection with detachment free rake examination facilities (Ph-II) at exchange yard of Bondamunda, South Eastern Railway.