Digital Transformation and Blockchain Expert Jaspreet Bindra Joins Simplilearn as Faculty Advisor

EdTech company Simplilearn, one of the world's leading online training providers for digital economy skills, announced the appointment of industry veteran Jaspreet Bindra as an advisor for Simplilearn's Digital Transformation Academy.

Currently the Digital Advisor to the Mahindra Group and International Data Corporation (IDC), Jaspreet will play a key role as faculty advisor, to build and enrich the learning curriculum in the Digital Transformation category and counsel Simplilearn's global enterprise clients on their learning goals and strategies for digital technologies.

"Digital transformation is about creating business models that foster innovation and drive better customer experience by leveraging cutting edge technologies," said Jaspreet Bindra. "As continuous learning becomes critical for digital transformation, organizations need to adopt a training strategy at all levels. I am exhilarated about my partnership with Simplilearn and will play my part in driving a strong learning culture and helping enterprises build a digitally competent workforce."

"An early adopter of digital transformation, Jaspreet is a forerunner in transitioning Fortune 500 companies from legacy-based operations to digitally-focused powerhouses," said Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer at Simplilearn. "We're honored to have Jaspreet adding his expertise to our Digital Transformation Academy, to help accelerate the digital journeys of enterprises by co-building the right learning programs required for successful a business evolution."

Until recently, Jaspreet Bindra was the Senior Vice President of Digital Transformation at the Mahindra Group of Companies. In his effort to promote digital initiatives at these companies and others, Jaspreet has built governance mechanisms, helped incubate disruptive corporate startups and has led digital transformation programs for automotive, agriculture, hospitality, financial services and retail sectors. He also heads the Emerging Technologies Council for the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).

The Simplilearn Digital Transformation Academy covers all aspects of people, process and technology to achieve competency in digital technologies including Big Data, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing and DevOps, Programming, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing and more.

The Digital Transformation Academy is designed to be customizable across a wide variety of industries and for all employee and management levels and roles while delivering on Simplilearn's outcome-centric, high engagement learning approach. About Simplilearn Simplilearn enables professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy.

The company provides outcome-based online training across digital technologies and applications such as Big Data, Machine Learning, AI, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco, CA, Raleigh, NC and Bangalore, India; Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals and 1000 companies across 150 countries get trained, acquire certifications and reach their business and career goals. The company's high-engagement curriculum blends self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration and 24/7 global teaching assistants.

Simplilearn is a GSA IT-70 contract holder and was recognized by Training Industry as a Top 20 IT Training Company for 2017.