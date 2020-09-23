Coronavirus vaccine update: Bharat Biotech plans to begin phase-3 testing of Covaxin in October

Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech plans to start the phase-3 clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in October to test safety and efficacy.

The company plans to test the vaccine on about 25,000 - 30,000 people in phase -3.

Currently, Covaxin, which is based on the inactivated whole virion of SARS-CoV2 is in the phase-2 trial. Bharat Biotech has completed the phase-1 and submitted the data to Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech said it is producing vaccines at risk at two of its Biosafety Safety Level (BSL)-3 facilities in Hyderabad.

"The current capacity is 100-200 million doses at these two facilities," said Sai Prasad, President, Quality Operations at Bharat Biotech.

Prasad said the company is exploring possibilities of manufacturing Covaxin at partner sites through technology transfer agreements.

The company is also in talks with other partners and looking at possibilities of manufacturing the vaccine in 4-5 countries. It is looking at having at least 1 billion doses per annum manufacturing capacity of Covaxin.