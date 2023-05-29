BCG reshuffles India top deck; Rahul Jain next System Leader

Rahul Jain, BCG's new India Office lead

Top global management consultancy firm Boston Consulting Group has announced key changes in its India leadership.

Rahul Jain will be the next System Leader for BCG India, taking over from Alpesh Shah who will move into a regional leadership position leading BCG’s CEO advisory in Asia Pacific, the firm said in a press release.

On 27th May, Moneycontrol was the first to report that Jain as set to replace Shah and had been picked as the new lead for the India office of BCG.

Jain, currently an MD and Senior Partner with BCG, leads the Industrial Goods practice across the Asia Pacific region and has been with the firm for 22 years according to his Linkedin profile.

Abheek Singhi will take on the role of Chair of Practices and Partner Committee in India, the release added.

Commenting on the transition BCG’s CEO Christoph Schweizer said, “I am confident the new leadership will continue to drive BCG India’s stellar growth in the years ahead. The Indian system is one of our leading systems, and one which, BCG is very proud of globally. We all believe that in this decade and beyond India will play a consequential role on the world stage and BCG is committed to bringing our cutting-edge research and ideas to support ambitious Indian companies to take advantage of the megatrends shaping the world.”

Neeraj Aggarwal, Chair, Asia-Pacific, said, “I am extremely proud of the impact we have had in India. With over 110 Partners, we are the leaders in our segment and are excited to support our clients with even bolder ambitions. We have high expectations from the new leadership to build on our strong position.”

MEET BCG'S NEW INDIA OFFICE LEAD

Jain, an alumnus of IIM Lucknow, is an expert in automotive, engineering, logistics, and various process industries including cement, steel, chemicals, power, and other building materials.

According to the BCG website, he has successfully led turnarounds of several companies in these industries. Jain is also a core member of BCG’s Consumer, Operations, and Global Advantage practices.

He is also a leader in the automotive space on various strategic issues like mobility, electric vehicles, and digitization.

In his role as Asia Pacific Leader for the Industrial Goods practice, he drives BCG's business with various industrial companies in China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and Korea, the website adds.