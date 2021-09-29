MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Axis Bank's Rajesh Dahiya resigns as Executive Director with effect from January 1

Rajesh Dahiya has sought early retirement from the services of the Bank, to pursue personal and professional interests outside his corporate career, the bank said.

Moneycontrol News
September 29, 2021 / 07:08 PM IST
Axis Bank

Axis Bank

Axis Bank's Executive Director Rajesh Dahiya has resigned from his position with effect from January 1, the bank said in an exchange notification.

Rajesh Dahiya, Executive Director (Corporate Centre) and KMP of the Bank, has sought early retirement from the services of the Bank, to pursue personal and professional interests outside his corporate career, the bank said.

The said retirement will be effective after the expiry of three months viz. after the close of business hours on Friday, December 31, 2021, the bank added.

Dahiya had joined the Bank in June 2010, after a successful stint of 20 years across various group companies of the Tata Group. He joined as President – HR and assumed the role of Group Executive – Corporate Centre in July 2014 and thereafter assumed charge as the Executive Director – Corporate Centre in August 2016.

He is an integral member of the transformation journey over the last three years, and his responsibilities in addition to Corporate Centre included overseeing the functioning of Axis Bank Foundation, the CSR arm of the Bank.

Close

Related stories

He is also a Director on the Boards of Axis Trustee Services Limited and Max Life Insurance Company Limited. Dahiya is also involved in several key projects being undertaken by the Bank viz. corporate governance, Sustainability & ESG, Customer Excellence, amongst others. The bank has initiated the succession plan internally and continuity of initiatives has been ensured.

He will continue as a key board member for associates & subsidiaries (Axis Bank Foundation, Axis Trustee and Max Life).
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Axis Bank
first published: Sep 29, 2021 07:06 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.