Axis Bank's Rajesh Dahiya resigns as Executive Director with effect from January 1

Axis Bank

Axis Bank's Executive Director Rajesh Dahiya has resigned from his position with effect from January 1, the bank said in an exchange notification.

Rajesh Dahiya, Executive Director (Corporate Centre) and KMP of the Bank, has sought early retirement from the services of the Bank, to pursue personal and professional interests outside his corporate career, the bank said.

The said retirement will be effective after the expiry of three months viz. after the close of business hours on Friday, December 31, 2021, the bank added.

Dahiya had joined the Bank in June 2010, after a successful stint of 20 years across various group companies of the Tata Group. He joined as President – HR and assumed the role of Group Executive – Corporate Centre in July 2014 and thereafter assumed charge as the Executive Director – Corporate Centre in August 2016.

He is an integral member of the transformation journey over the last three years, and his responsibilities in addition to Corporate Centre included overseeing the functioning of Axis Bank Foundation, the CSR arm of the Bank.

He is also a Director on the Boards of Axis Trustee Services Limited and Max Life Insurance Company Limited. Dahiya is also involved in several key projects being undertaken by the Bank viz. corporate governance, Sustainability & ESG, Customer Excellence, amongst others. The bank has initiated the succession plan internally and continuity of initiatives has been ensured.

He will continue as a key board member for associates & subsidiaries (Axis Bank Foundation, Axis Trustee and Max Life).