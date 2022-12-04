OPEC+ agrees to maintain current oil output policy: Report

(Image: AP)

OPEC+ on December 4 agreed to maintain its current oil output policy after its virtual meeting held earlier today, news agency Reuters reported citing sources. The announcement comes a day after the Group of Seven (G7) nations agreed a price cap on Russian oil.

OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, angered the United States and other Western nations in October when it agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), about 2 percent of world demand, from November until the end of 2023.

On Friday (November 2), G7 nations and Australia agreed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil in a move to deprive President Vladimir Putin of revenue while keeping Russian oil flowing to global markets.

Meanwhile, oil has been trading lower on fears that coronavirus outbreaks and China's strict zero-COVID restrictions would reduce demand for fuel in one of the world's major economies. Concerns about recessions in the US and Europe also raise the prospect of lower demand for gasoline and other fuel made from crude.

Reports say that the next OPEC + meeting will be held on February 1, 2023.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details