App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold at all-time highs; will the rally sustain?

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, US-China trade conflict, uncertainty around Brexit and the global slowdown have helped the yellow metal embark on its latest rally

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Global cues are driving gold spot prices as the yellow metal surged to its all-time highs surpassing Rs 35,000 per 10 gram in some states on June 25.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, US-China trade conflict, uncertainty around Brexit and the global slowdown have helped the safe-haven metal embark on its latest rally.

Globally, too, the price hovered near $1,400 on June 27 after slipping about 1 percent from its six-year peak on expectations of a sharp rate cut by the US Fed in its next meeting.

Close

Gold was trading lower by 0.2 percent at $1,406.20 per ounce at Nymex.

related news

gold

Analysts believe that the stimulus provided by the Fed would trigger the next spike in prices.

“As the present pressures do not seem to be ebbing, the market is not ruling out a further upward movement in the range of $1,450 in the next few months that can be the next testing point. It is largely expected now that the Fed will lower rates in its next meeting and can be the next trigger for a spike in price, though the Fed Chief Jerome Powell has reiterated that it cannot be taken to be a ‘given’,” Care Ratings said in a report.

The August Gold futures contract was at $ 1,410 on June 26, the rating agency said. The December contract was at $1,420 while June 2020 was at $1,439, it added.

However, some analysts are viewing the present rally with caution as the upcoming G-20 Summit on June 28-29 may provide some respite in regard to the US-Iran and US-China relations. According to Care Ratings, the outcome of G-2O Summit will have a bearing on the price of gold.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 27, 2019 12:57 pm

tags #Commodities #Gold

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.