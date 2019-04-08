App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coca-Cola to launch Powerade in India: Report

The sports drink, currently available in India only through imports, will be introduced before ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Coca-Cola is set to its launch sports drink Powerade in India within the next two months, a move to compete with PepsiCo's Gatorade, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The beverage giant will introduce the drink in India just before the ICC World Cup, sources told the paper.

Powerade is currently available in India only through imports, and Coca-Cola is planning to launch a locally-made version in India, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

related news

This is the second time Coca-Cola is attempting to launch Powerade in India, since the previous plans did not materialise.

Globally, Powerade has sales worth billions of US dollars.

In India, the sports drink market is small but is gradually developing. Globally, the sports drink market is expected to grow 4.31 percent to $28.58 billion by 2023 from US$22.19 billion in 2017.

“The functional sports drinks market is beginning to resonate with millennials and we are seeing good offtake at retail stores. However, unlike a couple of years back, now there are dozens of specialised hydration products for consumers to choose from,” said Devendra Chawla, chief executive, Spencer’s Retail told The Economic Times.

“Our focus is how to grow the business, but reduce calories,” Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey told the publication last month.

Coca-Cola has been trying to make its portfolio secure by introducing sugar-free variants, creating smaller packages and partnering with major sporting events such as the ICC World Cup and the Indian Premier League.

In January 2019, the beverage maker signed a five-year deal with the International Cricket Association (ICC), making it the ICC’s exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 11:20 am

tags #Business #Coca-Cola #cricket #ICC #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Terror Incidents in Pakistan Declined by 21% in 2018: Report

Amitabh Bachchan Buys Mercedes-Benz V-Class Worth Rs 82 Lakh, Most Exp ...

SC Asks CBI to Brief it over Ongoing Trial of 'Kingpin' Sajjan Kumar i ...

Leh to Have Country's Highest Altitude Polling Station Catering to Lea ...

Rahul Levelling Corruption Allegations on Modi for Political Gains: Ga ...

PNB's Stake Sale in Housing Finance Arm 'Credit Positive', to Strength ...

OnePlus 7 Launch Expected Soon as OnePlus 6T Price Slashed by Rs 4,000 ...

New Freshwater Shrimp Species Discovered in Gujarat, Named After Kutch ...

Pakistan Minority Groups Hold Rally Outside White House Against 'Genoc ...

RJD launches manifesto, promises job quotas in private sector

Buried under tide of complaints, bias allegations, says EC

Jamui lok sabha seat: LJP's Chirag Paswan popular, but may face a clos ...

Political ad spend on Facebook crosses Rs 10 crore; BJP supporters con ...

The music industry is dead. Long live the music industry!

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty erase gains, Vedanta, Yes Bank to ...

Lakshmi Vilas Bank hits upper circuit, Indiabulls Housing falls 4% on ...

NIIT Tech shares fall 3%, NIIT surges 20% on proposed Baring PE deal

Polycab India IPO subscribed 71% on opening day

'Phir ek baar, Modi Sarkar': BJP launches campaign theme, says choice ...

Restrictions on Jammu-Srinagar highway leave locals fuming; PDP, NC or ...

US rattled as China's construction work under Belt and Road initiative ...

Mid-cap IT sector ‘clicks’ with spate of deals; strong global grow ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Lin Dan heralds return with well-crafted victory o ...

Super Deluxe: How involving four writers with different styles enriche ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Randeep Maddoke on Landless, his film which documents the lives of Dal ...

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL likely being tested in India, to be price ...

Nick Jonas’ cool move saves Priyanka Chopra from certain embarrassme ...

Uyarndha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan shares a candid still with son Abh ...

Chhichhore: Shraddha Kapoor announces wrap, calls it ‘an experience ...

WrestleMania: Mustafa Ali suffers a dreadful injury after smashing his ...

Happy Birthday Amit Trivedi: A look at his battle with speech anxiety ...

Cobra: Ram Gopal Varma debuts as an actor on his birthday

Did Thanos snap Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, and Mark Ruffalo's mous ...

Allu Arjun may face unknown difficulties in his career this year, pred ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.