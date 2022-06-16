India's power demand to grow beyond 205 GW; won't drop to pre-COVID levels: RK Singh

Power Minister RK Singh (Source: Twitter/@OfficeOfRKSingh)

Power demand in India will grow beyond 205 GW going forward and the demand will not drop back to pre-COVID levels, said RK Singh, Minister of Power and New, Renewable Energy at the ‘India Energy Transition Summit 2022’ on June 16.

The minister's comments come at a time when India is facing an acute power supply and coal crunch. Power demand hit an all-time high of 210.8 gigawatts (GW) on June 9, driven by industrial pickup and households suffering an ongoing heat wave.

This comes after the power minister told CNBC-TV18 last week that coal production in the country needs to increase as soon as possible.

“Coal India and ministry of coal have increased their production. There is still a gap between our requirements and the supplies of domestic coal, so we decided to import. We have asked the state-generating companies to import — NTPC too,'' Singh told CNBC-TV18.

Coal will be the backbone of energy generation in India for the next 20 years, said Alok Kumar, power secretary, who was also present at the event.

In support, Coal Secretary AK Jain highlighted that energy generation through renewable energy is saving 6-7 lakh tonne of coal consumption in India. Around 80 per cent of all of Indian Railways rakes are being used for coal transportation at the moment, he added.

India's power demand this year increased to about 40-45,000 megawatts on a daily basis, and in energy terms, the demand and consumption went up to 4,500 mili units from 3,500 mili units - which is an increase of 25 per cent.

The power minister claimed that India does not have a shortage in energy production and that the power plants are running at 50 per cent capacity utilisation. The shortage of coal is mostly due to bottlenecks in production, he noted.

Singh revealed today that he will introduce an electricity amendment bill during the monsoon season in the parliament.