MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Cleartrip to hire 400 by December; total headcount strength to reach 700

    The company has increased its workforce strength by 60 per cent in the ongoing quarter, according to the statement.

    PTI
    February 10, 2022 / 06:45 PM IST

    Online travel services provider Cleartrip on Thursday said it is planning to hire 400 persons to take the total headcount to 700 by December 2022.

    This new hiring will take Cleartrip’s workforce to around 700 employees by December 2022, a three-fold jump from 240 employees in October 2021, the company said in a statement.

    The company has increased its workforce strength by 60 per cent in the ongoing quarter, according to the statement.

    The additional hiring will be across tech, product, growth and emerging business areas, it added.

    Commenting on the plans, Cleartrip CEO Ayyappan Rajagopal said, "Cleartrip has been witnessing steady recovery as customer confidence, slowly but surely, returns to pre-COVID-19 levels. At this juncture, it is the opportune time to scale up our business, which is understandably recovering slower than other sectors.”

    Close

    Related stories

    Rajagopal further said that as the company’s move forward in 2022, one of its key goals this year is to bring more offerings, scale up its existing verticals to bring more digitally-enabled travel experiences for the firm’s customers to boost their confidence while travelling during what has been a difficult time.

    Cleartrip said a large number of the hiring has been dedicated toward supporting its plans to scale up its hotels category business by hiring across regions in India to build out its hotel vertical portfolio as well as build the technology and product teams for this category.

    The hiring is across popular destinations in India including Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab, it added.

    The announcement comes on the back of Cleartrip’s recent acquisition by the Flipkart Group, part of Walmart Group, which has accelerated the brand’s growth strategy to make Cleartrip an end-to-end travel app by the end of 2022.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Cleartrip #Travel
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 06:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.