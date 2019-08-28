CG Power considering to sell its non-core assets to deleverage company: Report

CG Power and Industrial Solutions is considering selling its non-core assets to deleverage the company and meet its working capital requirements, reported Mint. Along with that, the company is also focusing on reducing its overall direct and overhead costs.

As per an investor presentation published on August 28, the board is looking at disinvesting its non-core assets that can include the sale of the Kanjurmarg land and CG House. Meanwhile, the company is looking at the feasibility of working its international operations in Europe and South-East Asia.

The company’s shares have fallen 80 percent since January. The report noted that the company experienced a fall of 20 percent in its shares in a day on August 20 after understatement of the company’s liabilities due to ‘suspect’ transactions surfaced. The share price is at Rs 9.55 as of August 28.

Lenders had agreed to extend the funds to the company subject to key management changes, as per a report by CNBC-TV 18. Several changes in the board are underway since then. Narayan Seshadri has been appointed as an independent director and Sudhir Mathur, who was an independent director, is now redesignated as a whole-time executive director. The company is also now controlled by several lenders, who invoked the pledged shareholding of promoters this year.