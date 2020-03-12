App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 09:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

CG Power case: Gautam Thapar welcomes relief from SEBI

Thapar also welcomed the regulator's decision to ask the BSE to appoint an auditor to restate fraud-hit CG Power and Industrial Solutions' books from 2014-15, saying that it would bring out the facts.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Gautam Thapar, the ousted non-executive chairman of CG Power, welcomed the Sebi order that provides certain relief to him and three other individuals.

Thapar also welcomed the regulator's decision to ask the BSE to appoint an auditor to restate fraud-hit CG Power and Industrial Solutions' books from 2014-15, saying that it would bring out the facts.

On Wednesday, Sebi allowed Thapar and three others to liquidate up to 25 per cent of the value of the securities held by them in the company. However, the watchdog refused to lift the capital market ban imposed on Thapar and three other former officials in a case related to fund diversion.

Close

The three officials are former chief financial officer V R Venkatesh, former directors Madhav Acharya and B Hariharan.

related news

"I have been given some relief. That is good. And so is the Sebi underlining the need to probe the role Sheshadri and KKR in the entire issue.

"Of course, I was not expecting Sebi to take a dramatic turn from its interim order, which was though based on the biased and unprofessional report by Vaish Associates which itself had 23 disclaimers," Thapar told PTI over phone from New Delhi.

It is great that an audit report by Vaish Associates has been trashed by Sebi now as had been done by the NCLT earlier, he noted.

"I am not happy with the order as some of the reliefs sought are yet to be given to me.

"One should also look at what is happening in the courts, especially in the NCLT," he said.

Sebi passed the 174-page confirmatory order on Wednesday. It came after a directive from the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in February, wherein the watchdog was granted time till March 10 to pass the final order in the CG Power matter.

The officials had moved the tribunal following an interim order passed by Sebi in September 2019, which had barred them from the capital markets for "serious" misstatement of accounts as well as diversion of funds.

Besides, it had ordered forensic audit of the company.

In the interim order, Sebi had said the transactions are prima facie "designed to divert/ siphon off money from CG Power, which rightfully belongs to its shareholders".

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 09:05 am

tags #Business #CG power case #Companies #Gautam Thapar #SEBI

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.