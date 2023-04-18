Tata Motors says unauthorised repair job caused Nexon EV fire

The Tata Nexon brand is one of the highest selling SUVs in the country, which comes in petrol, diesel, and EV (in picture) forms.

Unauthorised vehicle repair caused the recent Nexon EV fire incident in the Katraj area of Pune that took place on April 16, claimed Tata Motors.

After the second incident of a Tata Motors Nexon EV catching fire came to light, the company released an official statement based on an internal investigation carried out by a team of technical experts. It revealed that the headlamp of the Nexon EV was replaced at an unauthorised workshop, which led to a short circuit that caused the fire.

The passengers of the vehicles were able to escape unharmed and firefighters were able to douse the flames completely. Several videos of the burning Tata Nexon EV, which is among the best-selling electric SUVs at present, are available online.

Tata Motors said in a statement: “We understand that this vehicle recently underwent repairs, wherein the left headlamps were replaced at an unauthorised workshop. Over an extended period of time, this led to a short and trapped heat. The fitment and repair process, at the unauthorised workshop, had shortcomings, which caused an electrical malfunction in the headlamp area leading to the thermal incident. The affected area is concentrated only in the zone of repairs carried out.”

The automaker also urged customers to get their vehicles fitted with on-spec components, accessories, spare parts at authorised Tata Motors workshops, as the “automotive market is constantly evolving with new technologies and modern electronic parts, both in ICE cars and EVs, which requires trained craftsmanship”.