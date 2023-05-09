Capillary Technologies joins the generative AI bandwagon with AskAira

AskAira will be part of Capillary's enterprise product, enabling brand marketers to engage with customers more personally

Capillary Technologies, a company that offers customer engagement and loyalty SaaS (software-as-a-solution) products and solutions to enterprises, has joined the Generative AI bandwagon by launching an AI-powered content assistant called AskAira (Artificially Intelligent Research Assistant).

Generative AI, the technology which can generate text, images, sounds and other media formats in response to short commands or prompts from users, is probably the hottest trend of 2023, with technology giants and startups across the world looking to integrate these capabilities into their respective products.

AskAira leverages OpenAI's underlying technology, which also powers the viral AI chatbot ChatGPT, to assist marketers in increasing the return on investment (RoI) of loyalty programmes.

The assistant is currently powered by the GPT-3.5 AI language model, but it will continue to evolve to include the latest models, the company told Moneycontrol. OpenAI unveiled the GPT-4 AI language model in March 2023 and is right now offering access to it as an API to developers through a waitlist.

AskAira will be part of Capillary's enterprise product, enabling brand marketers to engage with customers more personally thereby building stronger relationships with them, while also improving productivity by providing relevant prompts regarding messaging tone and generating communication ideas, it said in a statement.

Citing an internal survey with over 250 enterprise customers, Capillary claims that more than 50 percent of marketers have stated that writing, editing, and optimising content for different channels take up the majority of their time. AskAira aims to help them tackle this problem by suggesting AI-powered messaging and personalised content for each customer.

Marketers will be able to create multilingual content that is tailored for the industry and audience with an appropriate tone and messaging for customers across the world through this tool. It will provide marketers with several options for a particular message to choose from and approve, the company noted.

Last week, Salesforce-owned Slack also introduced SlackGPT, a new conversational AI experience that is natively integrated into the platform with an aim to make the workplace communication app's productivity capabilities more powerful.

This includes providing writing assistance, wherein customers can refine their messaging, and adjust the tone, among others. Additionally, it offers AI-powered conversation summaries, which enable people to catch up on unread messages on Slack with just one click or get summaries of audio chats on its Huddle feature.

Warburg Pincus and Sequoia-backed Capillary Technologies recently underwent a change in its top management. Sameer Garde, who was serving on the company's board, took over as its CEO from cofounder Aneesh Reddy, who transitioned to the role of vice chairman and managing director in September 2022.

Founded in 2012 by Reddy, Ajay Modani and Krishna Mehra, Capillary Technologies has a presence across the United States, India, the Middle East, and Asia, in particular, Southeast Asia.

The company claims to be working with over 250 brands, including Tata, PUMA, Shell, Al-Futtaim, Petron, Domino's, Kanmo Group, and Marks & Spencer.

The firm's platform currently powers over 100 loyalty programmes across more than 30 countries and it claims to have a reach of over one billion consumers, processing more than 5 billion annual transactions.